Stranger picks up $1,300 tab at Fort Worth ice cream shop

FORT WORTH - Kory Close says it isn't unusual to come across some entertaining characters in his ice cream store.

But what happened at Sweet Sammies over the weekend is something no one saw coming.

"We've never had anything like it," he said. "I've heard of maybe someone picks up a round of drinks somewhere but $1,300 worth of ice cream?"

Close says around 7 p.m. on Saturday, a stranger walked into the store on Currie Street and put down a credit card.

"He walked in at 7 o'clock and started buying dessert. Said he would stop at some point, and never did, from 7 to 10," says Close.

The man ended up paying for almost $1,000 dollars worth of treats for customers, and then added a $300 tip for the staff.

Surveillance video shows a time lapse of him standing there for more than three hours taking pictures, chatting and seemingly enjoying every minute of the fun.

"The boys that were here that night, they were on cloud nine," says Close.

The man is only identified as "Mr. Gary" in an online post

Close says it isn't entirely clear why he picked their location on that night, but that Saturday evenings at that time are their busiest times of the week.

"It was awesome. A real feel good feeling for everyone that was here," he said.

Although Close said he had never met the man before, he indicated that someone at the store had helped him with a parking validation a few weeks ago.

The store plans to frame the seven foot long receipt and hang it on the wall as a memento.

