Statue of General Robert E. Lee expected to come down soon
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee may be coming down soon as 'No Parking' signs have shown up in the area, the streetcar is being detoured, barricades are coming in and crews are removing the cables.
WWL 9:01 PM. CDT May 18, 2017
