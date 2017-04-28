Stark's elderly man robbed and tied up in his home

The daughter of an 83-year-old Starks, Louisiana man speaks out after her father was tied up and burglarized. A Meals on Wheels employee found Samuel Johnson Monday morning after he had been tied up in his home for more than seven hours.

"It’s very sad because he is very sad and it’s just a quick change of life for him,” said Diana Hickey, the daughter of the victim.

Hickey was the first to receive the call about her father the morning a Meals on Wheels employee found him tied up inside his Starks home. According to deputies, 32-year-old Thomas Henson and 33-year-old Lea Pence visited Johnson’s home earlier in the month.

"He just let them in and I'm sure they looked around and saw what they wanted," said Diana Hickey, the daughter of the victim.

When deputies arrived at Johnson’s home, they learned the meals on wheels employee was making a delivery to Johnson’s home when she made the shocking discovery.

"The door and garage was opened so she knew something was wrong," said hickey. "She heard him call for help"

Henson and Pence were taken into custody at a home in Orange. A short time later, detectives were able to identify 43-year-old Michael Helmer as the third suspect in the burglary. Hickey says, the experience has made it harder for her to trust strangers.

"Just be cautious with your elderly parents and even if you’re trying to keep them in their home, they are still very vulnerable," said Hickey.

All three of the suspects remain in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Thomas Henson’s bond is set at 155-thousand dollars, Helmer’s is 135-thousand, and Lea Pence is being held on a 117-thousand dollar bond.

