Southeast Texans speculate on the loud booms they heard

SOUTHEAST TEXAS - Southeast Texans started expressing their curiosity on social media on Saturday, about hearing loud booms, and speculating about what could have caused them.

"Exploring the ground and blowing up the ground for exploration," said Wayne Morgan, a Bridge City resident.

According to ABC news, the Houston airport system welcomed more than 1200 private jets to the area for super bowl 51. The U.S. Air Force Thunder Birds had a super bowl fly-over in Houston.

"They can be noisy, I know that," said Jackey Wood, a Bridge City resident.

A 25- year Bridge City resident says that there is a much simpler explanation.

"I first I started hearing it and I was like what the hell," said Monica Williams, a Bridge City resident.

Monica Williams says the booming sounds resembled the street construction she hears daily as she works outside her home.

"So they have dirt and soil to get out of the ground, that they are doing for the city, you know, city workers," said Williams.

Being a full-time gardener and planter, Williams is not worried about being wrong about her explanation for the booms.

"It could be something else but I seriously doubt it," said Williams. "I have been living here for 25 years."

Another resident says he heard a jet shortly after one of the booms. However, residents are not to concerned about the sounds they have been hearing.

"I haven't found really anything to make me feel like there is anything to worry about," said Morgan.

