Southeast Texans react to bank closures

A Beaumont Wells Fargo and a Vidor Capital One bank will be closing its doors later this summer. According to residents, online banking is the reason for the closures.

"I mean its convenient, so that's the good thing," said Alicia Viera, an online banking customer.

This week, the Wells Fargo on 595 interstate I10 North and the Capital One on Main Street in Vidor sent letters to its customers announcing the closure of the two branches.

"I think its much more convenient to do your banking online, at home or maybe on your lunch break, rather than having too go in," said Carl Tucker, an online banking customer.

Both banks released statements to its customers apologizing about the shut downs. The banks didn't give a reason for closures. According to the Business Insider, Reports show that banks are ramping up their web presence to compete with other online banking apps. This can make a trip to the traditional bank a thing of the past.

"The process is expedited much more when you download an app on your phone," said Tucker.

"Were kind of obese so we don't really like to walk," said Viera. "I feel like everything going to go that direction eventually."

Capital One will close its Beaumont location on June 24th. An ATM location will be left there.

