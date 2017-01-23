'SNL' writer suspended over Barron Trump tweet

The SNL stage on display during a media preview on May 29, 2015 at the Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition, celebrating the NBC programs 40-year history. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A writer for Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update' was suspended over the weekend following a tweet targeting Pres. Trump's 10-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Friday, Katie Rich posted a tweet saying, "Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter." Rich kept the tweet up for several hours before deleting it, but the response to her tweet was met with criticism and backlash. Hill, who made her Twitter account private following the deletion of her original tweet, issued an apology Monday afternoon.

"I deeply regret my actions & offensive words," said Hill in part.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

According to Deadline, Hill was suspended indefinitely immediately following the original tweet. She was not listed in the credits for Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live.

