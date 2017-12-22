Travel delays expected after brief evacuation of Love Field

Evacuated passengers at Love Field Airport

DALLAS -- Travel delays are expected Friday after reports of smoke forced a brief evacuation at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Smoke was reported inside the airport terminal, fire officials said, and passengers were forced to evacuate at about 4:30 a.m.

The smoke came from an over-heated component in an AC unit, officials said. It took Dallas Fire-Rescue crews about 20 minutes to resolve the issue.

At about 5:45 a.m., fire officials gave Love Field the "all clear" to resume operations.

The airport said on Twitter that travelers should give themselves extra time for security lines.

We have been cleared to return to normal operations. TSA will rescreen all affected passengers. — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 22, 2017

(Chris Sadeghi)

Normal operations are now resuming after Dallas Fire Rescue's thorough inspection. Please be patient as we repopulate. We apologize for the inconvenience. #SafetyFirst — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 22, 2017

(Chris Sadeghi)

Please give yourself 1 hour & 30 minutes to go through TSA Security Checkpoint this morning. TSA is moving quickly to get everyone through safely. Please be patient. — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) December 22, 2017

Some flights are delayed due to the evacuation, and it's starting to have a ripple effect at other airports.

Flying in or out of Love Field? Check your flight's status.

