Skimming skills: how to avoid falling prey to a skimmer

A trip to the gas station puts a dent in a driver's wallet, but no one expects to walk away $1000.00 poorer. According to law enforcement, that is the average amount a consumer loses when he falls victim to a credit card Skimmer.

Law enforcement state that the crime has become increasingly common in the past few years and harder to detect.

"Most of these devices are placed on these machines after hours, when people aren't looking," said David Smith, a law enforcement investigator.

Without a trace, criminals are able to steal your financial information by placing a homemade device over the card's reader in an ATM or gas pump. When you swipe your card, that device reads your card's magnetic strip, thereby collecting your card's information.

"And then that person will take that data and often times clone credit cards," said Smith.

According to Law enforcement, the reason these criminals are able to get your information so easily is because most people do not know how to detect if an ATM or gas pump has been tampered with.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated that no arrests were made last year on the three reported skimmers. Without a trace, these criminals got away with their crimes.

"Gas pumps are probably the most commonly encountered places that you see a skimming device because when you go to a convenience store there is a bank of gas pumps," said Smith.

Robert Peavey, is the owner of a Beaumont business that designs gas pumps. He says, the flat surface of older model gas pump keypads allows criminals to place a false keypad on top of it, which then collects your pin. Also, the outward exposed card reader on an older model gas pump can easily be replaced with a duplicate that steals your card information.

"Criminals have gotten very smart at creating devices that look exactly like the devices they're going into," said Robert Peavey, the owner of Pumptex.

Newer model gas pumps were designed to counteract skimmers with a harder to encrypt keypad and an unexposed card reader.

"It has the high security locks that can't be duplicated," said Peavey.

Older pumps only come with a security seal to notify the user if the pump had been tampered with. However, newer models have a built in light to warn you.

"Basically, like a car alarm, it will notify you if it has been opened up," said Peavy.

Law enforcement warns people to always inspect what you're putting your card in to so that you don't end up another skimming statistic.

(© 2017 KBMT)