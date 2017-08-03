Silsbee volunteer firefighters remember the legacy of Jay Hinkie

Many at the Silsbee Volunteer Fire Department would agree that Jay Hinkie touched the lives and dedicated a lot of time to the Silsbee community. Beneath the flags at half-staff at the fire station, Fire Chief Robin Jones described a man who spent many years making people adore him.

"It's not easy to lose any firefighter at all, but especially one that will work with you like he would,” said Jones. “Everything he had done was based on his faith.”

Hinkie was known to volunteer at local schools and other organizations to educate children on the importance of fire safety.

"He was very involved in community affairs in Silsbee, the community is going to have some big shoes to fill,” said Bobby Kelly, a volunteer firefighter who worker with Hinkie.

Since yesterday, the department has received dozens of calls from the community asking how they can help the family of Hinkie.

“The phone calls have not stopped,” said Jones. No matter if we our paid or not, we are all one family and when we lose a brother, we all hurt."

Jones says that Hinkie leaves behind a family that is still in mourning.

