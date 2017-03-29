Shots fired near Capitol, suspect in custody

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON D.C. - ABCNEWS -- Shots were fired this morning near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C..

U.S. Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave. and Independence Ave., which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building.

The suspect apparently struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot, according to Metro DC Police. The suspect has been taken into custody. No one was hit by the suspect's car, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more information.

© 2017 ABC News