Several people, children shot during MLK Day Celebration in Miami

CBS Miami , WTSP 9:39 PM. CST January 16, 2017

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least eight people were shot while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a Miami park on Monday.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

Miami-Dade police said eight people were shot. Two of the eight were grazed and are already back with family on the scene.

The victims are between the ages of 14 and 30.

One food truck vendor said, “I saw a lot of people running. I think like five people got hit, probably all teenagers, three girls and two male.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they transported three people suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital.

Some of the people injured in the shooting fled the scene and took themselves to the hospital, the law enforcement source said.

The law enforcement source said at least two people are in critical condition.

Miami-Dade police said they have detained two people and have recovered two weapons.

Authorities do not have a motive at this time.

“I don’t know what happened. Just a lot of shooting and we had to pack up and go,” said one man.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez responded to news of the shooting on social media.

