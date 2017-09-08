KBMT
Sen. Ted Cruz visits Beaumont amid boil water notice

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he is proud of local efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Staff and Kelsey Johnson, KBMT 7:51 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

BEAUMONT – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz made several stops to visit volunteers and storm victims in Southeast Texas Friday, including Beaumont, Refugio, Port Aransas and Victoria.

In Beaumont, Sen. Cruz received a briefing from Mayor Becky Ames, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick and Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stevens at the Beaumont Water Treatment Plant before visiting with volunteers at Christian Fellowship Worship Center.

He also praised local first responders for their efforts amid the boil water notice.

“I want to commend the teams of volunteers and relief workers who are working around the clock to help rebuild South Texas,” Sen. Cruz said. “It is a testament to the can-do spirit that characterizes Texas in the face of this devastating storm.

