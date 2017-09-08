Sen. Ted Cruz visits Beaumont amid boil water notice

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz toured Beaumont Friday. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Cruz's press office) (Photo: Cruz Press Office, Custom)

BEAUMONT – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz made several stops to visit volunteers and storm victims in Southeast Texas Friday, including Beaumont, Refugio, Port Aransas and Victoria.

In Beaumont, Sen. Cruz received a briefing from Mayor Becky Ames, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick and Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stevens at the Beaumont Water Treatment Plant before visiting with volunteers at Christian Fellowship Worship Center.

He also praised local first responders for their efforts amid the boil water notice.

“I want to commend the teams of volunteers and relief workers who are working around the clock to help rebuild South Texas,” Sen. Cruz said. “It is a testament to the can-do spirit that characterizes Texas in the face of this devastating storm.

