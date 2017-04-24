Amber Alert for 5-year-old girl in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- There is breaking news out of Waller County early Monday where a search is underway for a missing five-year-old girl.

Officials say the girl’s name is Precious Valdez.

An Amber Alert was issued after 5 a.m. Monday, but the search first got underway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a light green shirt, jean shorts and pink sandals. She is about three feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Officials are searching in the area of Betka and Cochran at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park.

The circumstances behind her disappearance were not immediately disclosed, but deputies say she was last seen with a family member.

If you have any information, call the Waller County Sheriff's Office at 979-826-8282, use option #1.

© 2017 KHOU-TV