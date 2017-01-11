Scam targets Netflix customers' credit cards

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 12: General view during a press conference with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to announce the Netflix service in Mexico at the St. Regis Hotel on September 12, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images Latam)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Officials warn of new scam targeting NETFLIX users, that is duping thousands of customers.

Augusta police say Netflix subscribers are receiving emails asking them to update their personal membership information and that people should NOT respond.

Fire Eye Labs, an internet cyber security company, says the scam is part of an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information across the country. The scam asks users for their login information.

After providing the information a second screen appears asking for the following information:

Name on credit card

Card Number

Card Expiration Date

Card Security Code

Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.

The publishing email looks realistic and uses legitimate servers that were compromised, so security software may not protect you.

