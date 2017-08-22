Sailor "CJ Hoagland (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON -- Family members confirm a sailor from the Houston area is among the missing after a collision involving the USS John S. McCain.

John Hoagland's family lives near Cleveland, northeast of Houston.

His great uncle tells KHOU 11 News the Navy called the sailor's grandmother to report remains had been found in the ship, but there was no confirmation on identities.

Family members say John goes by the name "CJ."

Family tells me Sailor John "CJ" Hoagland of Cleveland, TX area among missing aboard #JohnSMcCain. They're bracing for worse news #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rjLPi4U0y3 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) August 22, 2017

Navy and Marine Corps divers Tuesday located the remains of some of the 10 sailors missing from the McCain.

The ship collided with an oil tanker off Malaysia the day before.

Divers investigating damage to the ship were probing sealed compartments and "were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search," said Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Swift said the Malaysian navy had reported locating other potential remains and was working to confirm the identities. Naval ships from Singapore and Malaysia were aiding the U.S. Navy in a massive search that was continuing Tuesday, Swift said.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, with a hole on its portside after a collision with an oil tanker, makes its way to Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. (Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

“We will continue the search and rescue operations until the probability of discovering sailors is exhausted,” he said.

The McCain, a guided missile destroyer, was about five miles off the coast of Malaysia and headed for routine port visit to Singapore when it collided Monday with the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC, a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker. The Navy said the ship suffered “significant damage” to its hull, flooding crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

Five U.S. sailors were injured in the crash. Swift said four had been immediately flown by Singapore navy helicopters to a Singapore hospital, and the fifth was hospitalized when the ship reached Singapore. The McCain remains docked in Singapore for repairs.

"I visited with those sailors, and they are doing well," Swift said.

The search for the missing sailors was continuing east of Singapore where the collision occurred, Swift said. Meanwhile, divers were preparing to access compartments sealed in the aftermath of the collision as the ship's sailors struggled to sail the battered ship into port.

"I also visited with the crew today, and they are tough and they are resilient," Swift said. "It is clear their damage control efforts saved the ship and saved lives."

Swift said the investigation into the cause of the collision was continuing. The Alnic sustained some damage, but no injuries to crew were reported, the Singapore government said. The ship was carrying fuel oil, but no spill was reported.

The collision came two months after USS Fitzgerald was badly damaged in a collision on June 17 that killed seven sailors off the coast of Japan. Swift also referenced to lesser incidents involving Navy vessels in recent months.

“While each of these four incidents is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation,” Swift said.

The Navy’s top officer on Monday ordered a pause in operations around the world.

Adm. John Richardson, the Chief of Naval Operations, said the pause was ordered to allow commanders to take immediate action to keep sailors and ships safe

Richardson said the latest collision involving the USS John S. McCain had left him “devastated and heartbroken.” Richardson also ordered a Navy-wide review to get at the “root causes” of the problems.

Megan Partlow of Ohio, who says her fiancee was on board the McCain, told the Associated Press in a Facebook message that they last communicated on Sunday and she was losing hope of seeing him again.

“My last text to him was ‘be safe’, which is the same way we end every conversation. I’m just ready for answers,” she said. The identities of the missing have not been disclosed, but Partlow said her fiancee’s parents were in touch with the Navy’s family assistance center.

The ship is named after John S. McCain Sr. and John S. McCain Jr., Navy admirals who were the grandfather and father, respectively, of Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

