Rock On! Ultrasound Shows a Party in the Womb

A photo from an ultrasound is spreading across social media and it’s easy to see why. This photo of the scan was posted by Makelle Ahlin of Utah to her Facebook page. It shows her soon-to-be-newborn giving the ‘rock on’ sign.

“I was thinking, ‘Did I really just see that? And is that a peek into our future?’” said Ahlin. “I was also glad to see this kid had some spirit to keep up with his/her older siblings.”

According to Ahlin, those siblings – four-year-old Cooper and 2-year-old Boone – are full of energy, so it looks like the new little arrival will fit right in!

Ahlin added that it’s comical that the scan showed the hand gesture because neither she nor her husband are into heavy metal music.

