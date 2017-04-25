Ripley's Aquarium introduces baby penguin brothers

Penguin babies at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG - What better way to celebrate World Penguin Day than with a couple of new baby penguins?

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies introduced brothers Benny Hill, born on February 17, and Falkor, born on February 21, at the aquarium on Tuesday.

"The proud parents are Maggie and Atreyu. The Ripley Husbandry Team is monitoring them around the clock,” said Megan Klose, senior aviculturist of Ripley’s.

They are the third and fourth endangered African Black-Footed baby penguins born at the facility.

“What a great day to honor our new baby penguins on World Penguin Day.” said Ryan DeSear, general manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies added African Black-Footed Penguins as a part of its $5 million Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse in 2010. They work with the Species Survival Plan of the Association of the Zoos and Aquariums to help produce a healthy population of endangered animals.

Zoo Knoxville also celebrated World Penguin Day with a painting demonstration by the artistic Gypsy:

