KBMT
Close

Ripley's Aquarium introduces baby penguin brothers

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies is celebrating the birth of its 3rd and 4th African Black-Footed Baby Penguin on World Penguin Day, Tuesday, April 25.

WBIR 11:44 PM. CDT April 25, 2017

GATLINBURG - What better way to celebrate World Penguin Day than with a couple of new baby penguins?

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies introduced brothers Benny Hill, born on February 17, and Falkor, born on February 21, at the aquarium on Tuesday.

"The proud parents are Maggie and Atreyu. The Ripley Husbandry Team is monitoring them around the clock,” said Megan Klose, senior aviculturist of Ripley’s.

They are the third and fourth endangered African Black-Footed baby penguins born at the facility. 

“What a great day to honor our new baby penguins on World Penguin Day.” said Ryan DeSear, general manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies added African Black-Footed Penguins as a part of its $5 million Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse in 2010. They work with the Species Survival Plan of the Association of the Zoos and Aquariums to help produce a healthy population of endangered animals.

Zoo Knoxville also celebrated World Penguin Day with a painting demonstration by the artistic Gypsy:

 

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories