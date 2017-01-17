Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando PD sergeant arrested

ORLANDO, FLA - The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando PD sergeant has been captured.

At this point, we don't have a lot of details about the capture of Markeith Loyd. OPD tweeted the news out just after 7pm.

All information will come from this Twitter account.

Earlier today, Orlando police announced an increased reward for information that leads to Loyd's arrest and released a new photo of him.

Loyd had been on the run for more than a week. Last Monday, police say he shot and killed Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42. She had been trying to take him into custody. He was wanted as a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.



As Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting, he was killed in a crash.

