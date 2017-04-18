Homes, cars flooded in Brazoria County

CR 208 flooded in Danbury

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- Residents in parts of Danbury are cleaning up after they say water came into their homes and vehicles during heavy rainfall overnight.

On the Danbury Talks Facebook page, one resident said she had six inches of water in her home. Others say 3rd Street is flooded by the school bus barn.

Danbury ISD canceled classes for the day.

A Flash Flood Warning continues for Brazoria and Galveston Counties til 8 a.m., and a Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the Houston area through the afternoon.

