Reports: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter in critical condition after ATV flips

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - AUGUST 14: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, actress and country music artist Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her six-year-old daughter Maddie and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom park August 14, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Spears, the sister of pop superstar Britney Spears and former star of "Zoey 101" on Nickelodeon, lives in Nashville, Tenn. and is currently on tour to support her first country music single. Her sister Britney launched her career at Walt Disney World, starring in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" that taped at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. (Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2014 Disney Parks)

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, 8, is reportedly in critical condition after an ATV accident Sunday.

According to a report by TMZ, the girl was underwater for several minutes after an ATV she was riding flipped over.

Maddie is the niece of pop superstar Britney Spears, whose sister, Jamie Lynn, made headlines in 2007 after announcing her pregnancy.

She was just 16 and engaged to Casey Aldridge, the father of her child. She's now married to Jamie Watson.

Photos | Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie

Maddie's grandfather, Jamie Spears, spoke to E! News Sunday, urging the public to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.

"All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," he says.

Sources in the Kentwood, La., area say she was riding a Polaris ATV while on a hunting expedition. According to reports, Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter at the time of the accident.

Maddie was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

% INLINE %

The Advertiser