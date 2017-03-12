Report: Two 12-year-olds hold up man, woman at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS -- Two 12-year-old boys pulled a gun on a man and woman Saturday night in the Lower Garden District.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, a 48-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were walking near the corner of Chestnut and Philip Streets just before 9 p.m. when two 12-year-old boys approached them and asked for a dollar.

When the man and woman refused, one of the boys pulled out a gun and made the male victim get on his knees. According to police, the man complied, but the two boys ran away without taking any money.

Police arrested both boys a short time later, according to police.

The identities of the two young armed robbers were not released due to their age.

