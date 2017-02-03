Report: Romo wants to join contender, Bills also interested

Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

After the way Dak Prescott played this past season, the Dallas Cowboys aren't interested in having Tony Romo and the nearly $20 million left on his contract sitting on the bench.

Teams with quarterback needs would have to give up a lot to trade for a proven winner like Romo, but Dallas is willing to deal.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that the Buffalo Bills "have a significant interest in Romo." But the report also states that Romo would prefer to be moved to a team that could easily become a contender with a quarterback upgrade like the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, or Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: Dak Prescott named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Romo is easily worth at least a 2nd round draft pick and the teams could structure a deal that would increase his pick value based on playing time so that the pick is actually given for Romo's actual worth in his play, meaning that if Romo can shake the injury bug, the Cowboys would be better compensated for unloading him.

The only question is, who will be willing to step up and make the deal? Or will the Cowboys just cut Romo and guarantee that they'll save some money in the future?

Either way, it's likely that we've seen Tony Romo in a Cowboys uniform for the last time.

(© 2017 KENS)