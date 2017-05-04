Spurs confirm Parker will miss the remainder of postseason

Spurs point guard Tony Parker, getting assistance from athletic trainer Will Sevening, left Wednesday night's game after injuring his left leg with 8:43 left in San Antonio's 121-96 win. (Photo: Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs point guard Tony Parker is done for the remainder of the playoffs after he ruptured his left quadriceps tendon late in Wednesday night's Game 2 victory over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, the Spurs confirmed Thursday morning.

Parker had an MRI exam Thursday morning to determine the extent of the injury.

Parker left the game with 8:43 remaining after he missed a floater in the paint and fell to the floor awkwardly. The sellout crowd of 18,418 fell silent as teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray carried Parker off the court and to the training room.

"It's not good," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said when asked after the game about the severity of Parker's injury.

Parker, who turns 35 on May 17, has spent his entire 16-year NBA career with the Spurs. He has played on four championship teams and was Finals MVP in 2007, when the Silver and Black swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The injury took some of the joy out of a dominant fourth quarter that led to a 121-96 victory and tied the Western Conference semifinal series at a game each.

The series moves to Houston for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

Parker's teammates spoke somberly Wednesday night when they addressed Parker's injury with the media.

"What is hard is to see him limping and hurting now," said Manu Ginobili, who has played 15 seasons with Parker. "You kind of know we are not going to see him anytime soon. That is a tough blow. Tomorrow they are going to tell us.

"We will have to regroup, reorganize the game plan, the starting five, and the rotations. We'll try to step up, but it is hard to lose a player like Tony. At first I thought it was just a Charley Horse. It looked like he got hit in the quad, but he couldn't even put weight on it to come back to the locker room. That is when we got worried."

Patty Mills, who will start in Parker's place now, spoke slowly and his voice was thick with emotion as he talked about Parker.

"You never want to see a teammate go down," Mills said, adding that the Spurs had a "sunken feeling" when they saw Parker go down.

Asked if he had spoken to Parker after the game, Mills replied: "Gave him a hug. That's all that needs to be done right now."

Parker finished with 18 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots, including 2 of 2 from the 3-point line. He also had three rebounds and four assists.

Parker had stepped up his scoring in the playoffs, averaging 15.9 points. He averaged 10.1 points in the regular season, his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2001-02. His 4.5 assists average was also his lowest since 2001-02. Parker averaged 3.1 assists in eight playoff games this season.

The Spurs will miss more than Parker's steady execution on the court, Mills said.

"He has the presence, just like T.D. (Tim Duncan) had that presence," Mills said. "And he was rolling the last month, going back to his old self. But he has that presence on the floor, especially when he's on the break and the ball's in his hands. He makes big-time plays and big-time moves. We'll see what the deal is."

