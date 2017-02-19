Remembering Iwo Jima 72 Years Later

U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, fifth division, cheer and hold up their rifles after raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, a volcanic Japanese island, on Feb. 23, 1945 during World War II. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal) (Photo: JOE ROSENTHAL, CBS)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sunday marks 72 years since the invasion of Iwo Jima, a defining battle of World War II.

Chuck Barbee, who died in December 2015, was 20 years old when American troops landed on the Japanese island.

In February 2015, 70 years after the battle at Iwo Jima began, WFMY News 2's Morgan Hightower had the honor of meeting and interviewing Mr. Barbee.

When he was a teenager, Barbee said he used to sneak into the movies to watch newsreels about what was happening overseas. After Peal Harbor, he enlisted in the Marines and was shipped off to serve in the Pacific.

He was there when American troops landed at Iwo Jima.

Barbee drove a small amphibious landing craft, or an amtrak, and carried fellow Marines to the beach to fight.

When he approached the shore, he remembered an eerie calm.

"Everything was just so quiet, it's open acres, acres, and acres out there at the foot of Mount Suribachi. Everything was so quiet."

Then, "All hell broke loose. They were coming out of the caves and it was unbelievable."

After the fighting started, Barbee's job was to transport wounded Marines from the beach to the 'hospital ship.'

The engine on Barbee's amtrak busted on the fourth day of fighting, keeping him on the beach the fifth day to witness the raising of the American flags.

"Mid-morning, I see a Platoon going up the side of Mount Suribachi. And my buddy said, 'Hey look, we've taken Suribachi. Look at those guys!'"

"They had 2 flags raised. A smaller flag and in the afternoon, a bigger flag."

Barbee said, "If you had time to sit there on the beach and just soak it in, oh man you'd be, let's have a party but it never did reach that point."

