KBMT
Close

READ: Matt Ryan's inspirational post-Super Bowl message

USA TODAY Sports' Lindsay H. Jones looks ahead to 2017 and what the Atlanta Falcons must do in the offseason if they're going to get back to the Super Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Kish , WXIA 6:16 PM. CST February 06, 2017

It's well-known that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is a class act. Still, it felt good to get reassurance after the team's crushing Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Ryan delivered.

In a short, but inspiring, message on Instagram, Matt showed grace, sportsmanship, humility and heart. And he got us excited about next season.

Thank you Matt. 

Let the healing begin.

RELATED | Falcons players' classy response to losing Super Bowl

AND | The real reason the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl hurts worse than anything

Photos | Super Bowl LI in Houston

PHOTOS: Falcons return home after Super Bowl LI

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories