Protesters In Greensboro March Against Trump's Immigration Policies

Hundreds protest in downtown Greensboro over President Trump's Immigration policies. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Protesters marched in downtown Greensboro against President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Thursday night.

Greensboro Police say about 500 people joined in the march.

The protests come after reports of a draft executive order for President Donald Trump which would stop Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

GSO police estimate about 500 protesters marching against president Trump's immigration policies @WFMY pic.twitter.com/eMfgcisCDU — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 27, 2017

The draft order, obtained by the Associated Press, shows that Trump intends to suspend the United States' broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The actions follow Trump's orders Wednesday tightening immigration policies, including taking steps toward building a wall on the Mexican border.

