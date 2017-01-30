Proposed bill limiting food stamps to 'healthy foods' passes House, moves to Senate

Credit: Thinkstock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The bill which would limit Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to only buy "healthy foods" has passed through the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Introduced by Representative Mary Bentley (R-District 73) and Senator Cecile Bledsoe (R-District 3), the bill passed with a 55-39 vote with six representatives not voting.

The bill now moves to the Senate to be read and ultimately voted on.

In 2016, federal regulations disqualified about 25,000 Arkansans from the SNAP program.

(© 2017 KTHV)