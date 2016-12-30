Preventing Drunk Driving on New Year's Eve

With rain in the forecast, being on the roads on new year's eve will be even more dangerous. A Beaumont bar owner tells me that they're expecting big crowds tomorrow night. That means potential drunk drivers are venturing out on wet roads.

"New years eve is typically a night that we see a lot of people that don't go out," said Robby Valvano, the Regional Brand Director at 'Madisons'.

Valvano tells me that those who aren't use to the night life can easily be peer pressured due to tomorrows special occasion.

"If you start to feel intoxicated or if you feel tired," said Valvano. "You do not need to be behind the wheel."

According to Beaumont police, the traffic division will be increasing their street patrol on new years eve night looking out for drunk drivers behind the wheel.

"Choose taxi's or different ways home," said Valvano.

Valvano tells me that putting yourself behind the wheel intoxicated is not the best way to start the new year.

"You don't need to put anyone's life at risk. It's not worth it," said Valvano.

To learn more on the importance of preventing drunk driving, you can to the Texas Department of Public Safety's website at dps.texas.gov.