Powerball Rolls Over To $430 Million

No need to bury the lead here, there was no winner in Powerball drawing for Saturday, August 12.

The jackpot had climbed to $356 million, but since no one matched all six numbers, the next drawing, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, will be worth a projected $430 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot are 20, 24, 26, 35 and 49 and the Powerball number is 19.

You should check your ticket(s) to see if you matched any of the numbers or Powerball for a small win.

One Mega Millions ticket estimated at $393 million matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the fifth largest prize in the game's 15-year history, lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Ill., according to officials. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and Mega Ball 6.

The odds of winning the Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The overall odds of winning any prize from a $2 ticket are 1 in 24.87.

© 2017 WFMY-TV