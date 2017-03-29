'Powder' the ski patrol pup is absolutely adorable

Powder, a ski patrol puppy at Steamboat, has the very important job: to be cute and spread a message of skiing safety! (Photo: Steamboat Ski and Resort)

STEAMBOAT - As a skier or a boarder, there's little better than a fresh powder day.

As a writer for 9news.com, there is little better than a news release about an adorably fluffy puppy whose sole job in life it is to be cute.

Steamboat Ski and Resort sent an adorable e-mail Wednesday announcing the fluffy addition to their ski patrol team: Powder.

I mean, is she not inspiring?

The Saint Bernard arrived to the mountain earlier this week. Her human is Duncan Draper, who works ski patrol at the mountain.

The 9-week-old puppy literally has one job: to be really cute. (and she's KILLING IT so far).

She has her own ski pass and everything!





Steamboat Resort hopes people will find 'Pow Pow' so cute, they'll come up to meet her and chat with her human about ski patrol and safety.

The goal is to spread the message of safety and stop ski accidents before they happen.

Powder's main teaching points? Avoid objects and skiers below you, only stop in places you can be seen from above, and look up before heading into a connecting ski run.

