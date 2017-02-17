Pothole problems plague city streets

If you live in the Avenues area of Beaumont you might be an expert at dodging potholes and some residents say too many have been neglected for far too long.

"I can't even drive down the street because of the potholes," said Marco Hernandez, a Beaumont resident. "That's just something that hits the hear because that's my street I drive on."

Marco Hernandez lives on Fannin street and he has been complaining to the city for months now. He says the potholes have been tiring up his tires.

"Just definitely with the potholes I have to worry about them popping," said Hernandez.

The Beaumont Public Works Department says it is use to take two to four weeks to patch up a pothole. But, more complaints resulted in more funding toward road improvements. The city can now a patch a pothole in a matter of a week.

"Its progressively getting worse," said Brenda Young, a Beaumont resident.

Brenda young has lived on Angelia street in for over twenty years, she says despite what the Beaumont public works says, she's not convinced the city is working fast enough to fix these potholes.

"If you don't keep it up people are going to get use to it looking like this," said Young.

