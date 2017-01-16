Port of Galveston closure causing headaches for cruise ship passengers

Carnival Breeze ship

GALVESTON, Texas - Fog and other problems closed down the Port of Galveston over the weekend, causing big problems for cruise ship passengers.

UPDATE CRUISE SHIP FOG DELAYS: Carnival Valor at Terminal 1 Check in 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. Ship will operate a 4 day... Posted by PORT OF GALVESTON on Sunday, January 15, 2017

Heavy fog closed the port on Saturday. Visibility was too low and ships couldn't safely navigate to dock, until Sunday. However, passengers say that there were no customs or border patrol agents available so passengers are stuck onboard.

Passengers who expected to leave the ship had to reschedule flights and other travel plans. Meanwhile, others expecting to be on a cruise had to make other sleeping arrangements for the past two nights.

