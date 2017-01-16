Port of Galveston closure causing headaches for cruise ship passengers

GALVESTON, Texas - Fog and other problems closed down the Port of Galveston over the weekend, causing big problems for cruise ship passengers.
Heavy fog closed the port on Saturday. Visibility was too low and ships couldn't safely navigate to dock, until Sunday. However, passengers say that there were no customs or border patrol agents available so passengers are stuck onboard.
Passengers who expected to leave the ship had to reschedule flights and other travel plans. Meanwhile, others expecting to be on a cruise had to make other sleeping arrangements for the past two nights.
