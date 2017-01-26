Port Arthur Police Department rejects 'Sanctuary City' Claim

President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders on immigration and border security on Wednesday.



One part of the order focuses on “sanctuary cities.” According to ABC news, the term sanctuary city is very vague but can be referred to as a city or county that defies immigration laws to protect undocumented immigrants.



According to one civil rights advocacy organization called the “Ohio Jobs and Justice PAC”, Port Arthur is listed as a sanctuary city. However, Port Arthur Police officers said this is not true because they turn over illegal immigrants to federal authorities when they make arrests.

"If you have someone who has committed an aggravated robbery or aggravated assault once they do their time I would assume that the Jefferson County Sheriff Department would contact immigration to say we have this individual and he is going to be released,” said Port Arthur street crimes investigator Michael Hebert.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department's Immigration Policy the police department enforces immigration laws when it relates to a violent crime including human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Detective Ahmal Bodden said the police department does not directly target undocumented individuals.

“I’ve never seen that and anytime it’s comes about it’s during the course of an investigation and something happens," said Detective BAddon. "It happens when a person is misrepresenting themselves or flat out lying about their identity.”



Officer Hebert said the amount of authority police officers have depends on which president is in office. For example, when President George Bush was in office officers were able to be more hands on.



"We were able to go through our agency, get rid of criminal illegals including many hard core gang members,” said Hebert.

Hebert explains when President Barack Obama was in office, police were working with a completely different policy. He said during President Obama’s presidency the control over immigration was out of the hands of local immigration officers.



“If we came across an aggravated robbery and came through an investigation and found out they came here illegally we’d have to go through Houston immigration and it was a big difference between the two,” said Hebert.

President Donald Trump’s executive order states it would not give federal grant money to cities that are considered sanctuary cities like New York.

Port Arthur Police officers said they are not worried about losing grant money because they don’t consider themselves a sanctuary city.

Below is a copy of the Port Arthur Police Department Immigration Policy.

Immigration Policy



The Port Arthur Police Department procedure regarding undocumented persons could have serious potential consequences for any law enforcement agency and the criminal justice system. It is our philosophy of the Port Arthur Police Department to treat everyone in our community in a just manner. We do not enforce immigration laws other than when it relates directly to violent crime including human smuggling and drug trafficking. As our involvement with these types of issues increases, employees are reminded treat everyone with dignity and respect.



• Officers will not stop persons for the sole purpose of determining immigration status.

• Officers will not arrest a person when the only violation is an infraction of federal immigration law.

• Officers will not contact ICE/Border Patrol for the sole purpose of interpreting.

• Officers will not notify ICE/Border Patrol of undocumented person under the following conditions

• When the contacted person is a victim and/or witness of a crime.

• When contacted during a family disturbance.

• The enforcement of minor traffic offenses.

• When the person(s) is/are seeking medical treatment.



If an undocumented person is arrested, the decision to notify ICE will be based on the following criteria:

• If the offense is a minor traffic violation, ICE will not be notified. (Felony DUI offenders will be turned over to ICE when feasible.)

• ICE will not be notified by the Port Arthur Police Department if the person is released.

• If the person will be released from police custody (not booked) pending further investigation, ICE will not be notified.



The CID will be the department’s liaison with ICE and make contact with them in reference to Drop Houses, Load Vehicles, Drug House and other crimes.

Questions reference the policy should be directed through an employee’s chain of command.

(© 2017 KBMT)