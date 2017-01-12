Port Arthur Police are low on recruitment

"There has been a lot of turnover in law enforcement right now"

And the problem is nationwide. According to ABC news, the number of police applicants are down more than 90 percent in some cities, forcing departments to post more signs that say "Help wanted" instead of "Most wanted."

"Its a dangerous job, first of all," said Calvin Walker, a Port Arthur Police Department.

In fact, few jobs are more dangerous. Seattle recruitment officer, Jim Ritter, tells ABC new that "You can get shot at for $40,000 a year or be home with your family for $60,000."

"You think about the consequences, the hours," said William Jordan, a resident.

Calvin Walker, a 20 year veteran of the Port Arthur Police Department tells me that the department isn't just struggling with recruitment, but retention as well.

"We had officers leave and go to other jobs," said Walker. "We also had a large number retire."

Walker tells me that those who call Port Arthur home are preferred candidates for the job.

"Because you have a knowledge and knack for the city and its your way of giving back to the city," said Walker.

If you would like to help stop violence, you can register for the exam on the Port Arthur Police Department's website.

