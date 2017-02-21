Pop-Tarts made into pizza, tacos, and even 'fries'

Pop-Tarts Tacos use chopped Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts as the filling. The sour creme is actually frosting. (Photo: Kellogg's)

NEW YORK (USA TODAY) — Even if you love Pop-Tarts, the notion of making them into faux versions of pizza, tacos, burritos and chili-topped french fries might not exactly have your taste buds dancing with anticipation.

But even if the concoctions sound disgusting, take heart. They'll only be around for a week.

Kellogg's, which opened a breakfast cereal bar in New York last July, is going to convert it into a shrine for the humble Pop-Tart all this week. A Pop-Tarts Cafe, as it will be known, won't just be handing out the famous rectangular morning pastries. Rather, it's going to make them into various dishes, all include Pop-Tarts as an ingredient, and hope that tourists and locals will be willing to plunk down $8 to $12 to try them.

Even though they have names that don't sound appetizing, they are, in fact, sugary treats made to pay sweet-tooth homage to the real thing. The results could get ugly.

In a city famous for its pizza, Kellogg's is going to introduce the Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza. It will have a crust made of Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts, with a strawberry filling takes the place of the marinara sauce and frosting serving in place of cheese. The "pepperoni" is dried fruit slices.

The Pop-Tarts Burritos are actually more crepes than the Mexican favorite and will come in three varieties: S'mores, Nutty Caramel Banana and Chocolate-covered Strawberry.

"We have this creative menu that helps reimagine Pop-Tarts," says Angela Gusse, the marketing director for Pop-Tarts. "We're always looking for new ways to reach out fans."

Strips of Pop-Tarts become "chili cheese fries" as reimagined for the Pop-Tarts Cafe (Photo: Kellogg's)

The Pop-Tart emporium, which will be open Tuesday to Sunday, could lick some Pop-Tarts myths. Gusse says that, while the majority are eaten at breakfast, they have become an anytime snack. "Our fans will eat them anytime – day or night," she says. Only about half are toasted, she says.

Pop-Tarts were first sold in four flavors in 1964. Today, there are 30 flavors, including seasonal ones like Pumpkin Pie.

Somehow, Pop-Tarts just seem to lend themselves to publicity stunts. In 1998, Kellogg's created the largest-ever Pop-Tart – 25 feet by 35 feet. it took 545 pounds of flour, 495 pounds of fruit filling and 800 pounds of icing to create.

In Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's officials think they can build on a homey reputation. "It's the comfort food of our generation," says Sandra Di Capua, a partner in the New York eatery. They idea of trying to make new dishes out of Pop-Tarts was playful and "we liked the idea of turning things on their head."

While they run the risk of turning stomachs as well, Di Capua says they hope to fill the Pop-Tarts Cafe with eager diners with adventurous spirits.

After all, she asks, "When else are going to get to have a Pop-Tarts pizza?"

Blumenthal reported from New York and Woodyard from Los Angeles

Read the original story at USATODAY.com

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY