TX Senate passes bill to require seat belts on school buses

The Texas Senate approved legislation on Wednesday that would require seat belts on all new school buses purchased in Texas school districts.

Senate Bill 693, written by Senator Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) would require all school buses purchased after Sept. 1 to have three-point seat belts.

"It's encouraging to have the overwhelming support of my colleagues in this effort to protect Texas schoolchildren. With the support of Transportation Chairman Nichols and many Republicans and Democrats, we've truly come together to make our kids' safety a top priority. New buses equipped with seat belts will save lives. We can't wait any longer," Garcia said.

The bill will now to move to the House of Representatives.

