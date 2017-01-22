President Trump pledges support to Georgia after deadly storms

NBC NEWS

Washington, DC – President Donald Trump pledged to help Georgia recover from a deadly round of severe thunderstorms that claimed at least 11 lives and injured dozens more over the weekend.

"I just spoke with Gov. Nathan Deal,” Trump said during a White House ceremony. “Georgia is a great state, great people … The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly.

“So we'll be helping out the state of Georgia.”

Trump also expressed condolences for victims of storm damage in Alabama and Florida.

On Sunday, Deal declared a state of emergency for seven south central Georgia counties after the rash of overnight storms.

Seven people were killed in Cook County, while four fatalities were reported in Brooks and Berrien counties.

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in south central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said. "These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage.

"As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand or extend this emergency declaration as needed. In addition to the state’s response, all indications suggest we will also be submitting a request for federal assistance as well."

