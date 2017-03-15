Texas Senate approves bill preventing sale of fetal tissue from abortions

(Photo: KVUE)

The Texas Senate voted on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 8, which aims to prevent the sale of fetal tissue from abortions.

SB8, titled the Pre-Born Protection and Dignity Act, was authored by Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown).

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement on the passage of the bill:

Texans count on us to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of life is protected. In the wake of discovering the notorious Planned Parenthood videos last year, in which employees were caught callously discussing the procurement of aborted baby body parts, the Texas Senate is taking aggressive steps to criminalize these despicable acts. They have also taken an unshakable stand against partial birth abortion. I congratulate Sen. Schwertner on the passage of SB 8 and thank him for working to protect the dignity and sanctity of life and putting an end to the sale of fetal tissue in Texas.

© 2017 KVUE-TV