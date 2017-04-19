Texas House of Representatives take up school finance reform bill.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel
-
Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership
-
Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
WATCH: Truck involved in deadly bus crash swerves on highway prior to collision
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Lumberton PD investigating school bus
-
Couple kicked off United flight in Houston
-
Vidor mother angry at Junior High School
More Stories
-
Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged…Apr 19, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Two killed after car struck by 18-wheeler on Hwy 73…Apr 19, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
Kountze man serving 20 years for assaulting female…Apr 19, 2017, 2:18 p.m.