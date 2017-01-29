Protesters rally in Houston against Trump's immigration order

HOUSTON- Protesters gathered in downtown Houston to oppose President Trump's immigration ban Sunday afternoon.

More than 8,000 people were invited on the Facebook event to meet at Discovery Green.

Large protest forming near Discovery Green in response to Trump travel ban #khou11 #trump #immigration pic.twitter.com/mg782Y0o6f — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) January 29, 2017

A large crowd could be seen gathering outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Another protest is planned for Sunday evening at Bush Intercontinental Airport. More than 6,000 were invited on its Facebook event.

Organizers plan to gather at Terminal E, the same place where protestors gathered Saturday night.

