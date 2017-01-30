Rep. Greg Walden praises Trump's immigration ban

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon (Photo: file)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As a host of Oregon lawmakers publicly attacked President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries, Oregon's only Republican U.S. representative commended the president's plan.

"The number one job of the President is to keep America safe," said Rep. Greg Walden in a statement released Monday.

Trump issued an executive order Friday banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days. Some have called the plan a "Muslim ban" and protests erupted at airports across the country over the weekend.

While Walden said he does want "additional clarity on the details," he supports the order.

"We need to make sure that extremists who seek to do us harm are not able to infiltrate a system designed for legitimate visitors, refugees, and immigrants,” Walden said.

Walden represents Oregon's second congressional district, which covers the eastern two-thirds of the state.

Walden endorsed Trump's presidential bid but denounced the candidate's comments on women, calling them "disrespectful and disgusting."

Following Trump's election, Walden was elected to serve as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, overseeing consumer protections, food and drug safety, public health and environmental quality, among other departments.

