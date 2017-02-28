KBMT
Kellyanne Conway puts feet on Oval Office couch; Twitter freaks

Charles Ventura, USA TODAY , WKYC 7:14 AM. CST February 28, 2017

Social media erupted Monday night after Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, was pictured kneeling on the Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of the nation's historically black colleges and universities.

The moment sparked an array of emotions from all sides of the viral spectrum. Here's a small sampling:

The photos of Conway, who has come under fire for her comments on the "Bowling Green massacre" (which never took place) and remarks touting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television appearance, sparked sharp criticism as social media users felt Conway was being disrespectful:

