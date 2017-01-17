Little Elm officer shot; police activity delays school buses

Police activity in a residential area after a Little Elm officer was shot Tuesday. (Photo: WFAA)

A Little Elm police officer has been shot, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

The officer’s condition was unknown early Tuesday evening. The suspect was barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove. A Twitter account for the City of Little Elm called it an "active shooter situation in the area of Lobo and Eldorado."

Police activity unfolding in that area was causing school bus delays at multiple nearby Little Elm ISD schools.

As a precaution, students were being held at Lakeside, Powell and Zellars until the situation was cleared.

Little Elm ISD later tweeted it was releasing buses from Lakeside and Powell, but students who walk home were still being held at the school.

We are releasing buses from LMS & Powell - We are still holding students who walk home. Parents are free to come get their children. — Little Elm ISD (@leisd) January 17, 2017

A Little Elm ISD spokesperson told News 8 students are secure inside the schools and were not in danger.

The district issued the following statement on their website:

We have been notified by police of an incident in the neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove that is preventing traffic flow from around that area. We are keeping the students at Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellars until we hear from police that the area is cleared and safe to enter. Students who are bus riders and even students who walk home will be getting home late today due to this event. This will cause delays in buses at the High School.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WFAA