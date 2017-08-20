Police Academy cadet honored with scholarship

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
US Attorney's Office indicts suspects connected to violent crimes in Southeast Texas
-
Beaumont man charged with murder in Brace drive shooting
More Stories
-
Codeine, other drugs found during traffic stop on I-10Aug 20, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Police Academy cadet from Lumberton honored with scholarshipAug 20, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
Jasper man dies in Sunday afternoon crashAug 20, 2017, 7:21 p.m.