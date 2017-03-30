Pig-E-Mon: A game for Aransas Pass police to connect with kids

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas Pass Police Department is embarking on a new effort to connect with youngsters in their community -- a Pokemon influenced card game called Pig-E-Mon.

Each member of the Aransas Pass Police Department staff is represented by a Pig-E-Mon card, and kids are encouraged to stop officers when they see them and ask for their card. The goal is to collect them all!

The game was announced Wednesday on the APPD Facebook page with a flashy video featuring Police Chief Eric Blanchard. Check it out below:

