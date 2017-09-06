PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue removed

Crews work to remove a Robert E. Lee monument from Dallas' Turtle Creek neighborhood, following a city council vote in favor of its immediate removal. Photos: Johny Finley, WFAA (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A Robert E. Lee monument in Dallas' Turtle Creek neighborhood is being taken down after a city council vote in favor of its immediate removal.

The statue was the subject of a resolution passed by a 13-1 vote Wednesday because it doesn't have the same historical protection as other Confederate monuments in the city.

The resolution also takes aim at street names and other public places bearing the name of members of the Confederacy, the fate of which will be decided at a later date.

A task force was appointed last month to decide on the future of Confederate symbols in Dallas. They have yet to make a recommendation.

See photos of the statue's removal below.

