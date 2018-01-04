KBMT
Is 'Be Someone' bridge graffiti or a landmark? Thousands sign petition

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:46 AM. CST January 04, 2018

HOUSTON - There is a petition circulating to declare the popular 'Be Someone' sign a Houston landmark.

It was first painted in 2012 and has become a symbol of inspiration for those who drive by it on I-45 near downtown.

However, there have been several cases of people painting over it, causing the original artist to keep restoring the message.

Even though the sign is technically vandalism, the petition calls for it to be protected by the City of Houston. So far, more than 16,000 people have signed.

