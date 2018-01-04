Is 'Be Someone' bridge graffiti or a landmark? Thousands sign petition

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON - There is a petition circulating to declare the popular 'Be Someone' sign a Houston landmark.

It was first painted in 2012 and has become a symbol of inspiration for those who drive by it on I-45 near downtown.

WATCH: Artists light up 'Be Someone' bridge

However, there have been several cases of people painting over it, causing the original artist to keep restoring the message.

Related: 'Be Someone' back to normal after football graffiti

Even though the sign is technically vandalism, the petition calls for it to be protected by the City of Houston. So far, more than 16,000 people have signed.

Click here to read the petition on change.org.

© 2018 KHOU-TV