Leaked video from upcoming movie draws question to animal abuse

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has called for a boycott of the family film A Dog's Purpose, after video surfaced Wednesday that appears to show one of the movie's star dogs performing under duress.

TMZ posted the video with the headline "Terrified German Shepherd forced into turbulent water." The video, which TMZ says was shot on the set in 2015, purports to show a rescue scene in which the trainer looks to be forcing the dog into a pool of rushing water, as the dog repeatedly claws to stay on land.

The edited video then shows what appears to be the same German Shepherd sinking in the pool as one crew member yells "Cut it!" and others rush over to help the animal.

"New footage shows a terrified dog who is forced into churning water on set," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement. "At one point, a dog who is in danger of drowning has to be rescued."

Lange called for a boycott of the film, which opens Jan. 27.

PETA is calling on dog lovers "to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props," Lange said.

Distributor Universal Pictures did not respond to multiple requests from USA TODAY for comment. A representative for producer Amblin Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

Movie sets are monitored by safety representatives from the American Humane Association. The association released a statement to USA TODAY promising a third-party investigation into the video.

"American Humane has reviewed the video and we are disturbed and concerned by the footage. When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped," the statement read.

"We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter."

According to media material for A Dog's Purpose, a German Shepherd named Shadow plays police dog Ellie in the film, who is voiced by Josh Gad. Shadow was found through an advertisement in an Orlando newspaper.

