KBMT
Close

People names Julia Roberts 'world's most beautiful woman'

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY , WKYC 4:25 PM. CDT April 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES -- Julia Roberts is more than just a Pretty Woman. 

People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for Erin Brockovich, says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

 

Copyright: USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories