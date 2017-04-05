Patients released from area hospitals after bus crash

BEAUMONT - One adult remains in an area hospital following the BISD bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Seven patients were transported to the Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, eleven to Christus St. Elizabeth, and five to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas victory Campus in Beaumont.

"We had already implemented rooms set aside for these patients, so they were quickly evaluated," said Adam Howe, a nurse practitioner at Baptist Beaumont Hospital.

Howe is overseeing the recovery efforts at Beaumont Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. He states that the seven patients he received from the wreck were in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital. Out of the seven were five students and two adults. They sustained only minor injuries according to Howe.

"Officially we are grateful to have a wonderful staff," said Howe. "We had support from the administration."

Staff members were tasked more with emotionally startled youngsters than dealing with serous injuries.

"Everyone came together in the community and it all worked out for the better," said Laura Sadler, the director of critical care.

"We also have a specialized staff who's good at dealing with the children."

One child remains at a Houston hospital with a head injury, and is in stable condition.